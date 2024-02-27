The current WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, has sent out an appeal for help to fans, letting them know she's been pickpocketed.

The WWE champion was not involved in the Australian Elimination Chamber event and was in Japan so that she could purchase costumes.

At around 1 PM, she realized she had lost her phone in Shinjuku, although she had it with her minutes before. She said she had two smartphones, one for the USA and the other for Japan. The one she lost was the Japanese smartphone.

When SKY called the phone, it was turned off. Upon tracking it, she realized that it had stayed in a large Shinjuku building for 30 minutes and then started to move around in the evening, confirming that someone had stolen it. It was in a residential area in Shinjuku.

IYO called it multiple times and found that it had been turned off. This is even though the phone had an 80% charge when she lost track of it. The star put her phone in lost mode and reported it to the department stores where she shopped, the building she was in, and the police.

She appealed to fans, asking if they could help her deal with this, as this was the first time such a thing had happened. She posted about it, clearly in distress.

"At the time of loss, it had more than 80% charge left ・I filed a loss report with all the department stores I shopped at, the building I shopped at, and the police. If you know how to deal with cases like this or have done it before, please let me know," she wrote. [Translated via Google translate]

Expand Tweet

IYO Sky added more context as to the lost phone

IYO Sky went on to add that there were no police stations near where the phone was, according to the location she received.

She also said that the police had not received any information about the phone a

"The police have not received any information at this time." [Translated via Google translate]

Expand Tweet

While fans have tried to comfort IYO SKY, it appears that her phone is yet to be found.