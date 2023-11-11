IYO SKY sends a bold three-word message after Asuka joins Damage CTRL

IYO SKY took to Twitter/X to send a three-word message after Asuka's surprising heel turn on WWE SmackDown.

In the main event of this week's show, the trio of SKY, Bayley, and Kairi Sane faced the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. The match ended with The Empress of Tomorrow using her mist on The EST, as Damage CTRL outnumbered the babyfaces. The show concluded with Damage CTRL standing tall.

Taking to Twitter/X, SKY sent out a bold three-word message, claiming that her faction has "everything".

"We have EVERYTHING," wrote SKY.

At Crown Jewel, SKY retained the Women's Championship against Belair with an assist from the returning Kairi Sane. This caused a bit of tension between SKY and Bayley.

However, on SmackDown, The Role Model and The Pirate Princess put their issues aside, as the latter was welcomed into Damage CTRL.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were the first two members recruited into Damage CTRL

At SummerSlam 2022, Damage CTRL made its debut, as the returning Bayley introduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as the first two members of the faction. With Bayley leading the faction from the front, SKY and Kai went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, not once but twice.

At SummerSlam 2023, Bayley assisted SKY in cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Following a Triple Threat Match between Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, SKY cashed in her contract on Belair, and ended her reign as the Women's Champion within seconds.

Going forward, Damage CTRL could potentially add more titles to the faction, courtesy of Asuka and Kairi Sane. The two are no strangers to teaming up with each other, having previously held the Women's Tag Team Championships as The Kabuki Warriors.

Are you excited about the newer version of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

