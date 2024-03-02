IYO SKY sends a four-word message to Bayley after Dakota Kai's betrayal, takes a shot at her

IYO SKY has taken a shot at Bayley after she was betrayed by Dakota Kai on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2022, Bayley formed Damage CTRL, introducing SKY and Kai as her stablemates. SKY and Kai went on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships while being members of Damage CTRL.

Taking to Instagram, SKY posted the video of Kai betraying Bayley and took a shot at The Role Model with a four-word message. The Genius of The Sky claimed that her former stablemate was all alone in her battle against Damage CTRL.

"You are all alone. #damagectrl" wrote SKY

SKY won the WWE Women's Championship at the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event after cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Belair. Bayley also played a major role in SKY's historic victory, as she accompanied The Genius of the Sky to ringside during her cash-in.

The current champion will defend her title against Bayley at the upcoming WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event. The Role Model chose her former stablemate and challenged her for the Women's Championship after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

IYO SKY was one of the original members of Damage CTRL

In 2022, Bayley formed Damage CTRL. She returned to WWE television after being sidelined with a major injury.

Accompanied by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, the original Damage CTRL trio confronted Bianca Belair after her RAW Women's Championship defense against Becky Lynch.

Months later, SKY and Dakota Kai won the WWE Women's Championship before the Japanese star once again broke out as a singles competitor. In 2023, Damage CTRL added Kairi Sane and Asuka to their ranks, which marked the beginning of the dissension within the faction.

