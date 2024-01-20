IYO SKY sends a four-word message on behalf of Damage CTRL after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar IYO SKY took to social media to send a four-word message on behalf of Damage CTRL.

In recent months, there has been a lot of tension within Damage CTRL, especially surrounding the faction's leader, Bayley. In 2023, Damage CTRL added Kairi Sane and Asuka to their ranks. During this week's episode of SmackDown, Bayley put Rhea Ripley on notice and hinted at going after the Women's World Championship by winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to Twitter, IYO SKY sent a four-word message, claiming that Damage CTRL was the "gold."

"We are the gold… #DamageCTRL #SmackDown," IYO SKY shared.

You can check out IYO SKY's tweet below:

WWE Superstar IYO SKY reflected on her NXT run

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is a former NXT Women's Champion. During her time on the white and gold brand, SKY also won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Zoey Stark.

While speaking in an interview for Tokyo Sports, The Genius of the Sky reflected on her NXT career and her four-year stint on the developmental brand.

"My career at NXT was going pretty well. But it was four years, so it was a long time for me. I thought I was going to be on the main roster, but there was no information," IYO SKY said.

SKY went on:

"For two years, due to the Coronavirus, the company itself had not been active (in the way it was pre-pandemic). There were weeks when there were no matches, even though I was ready to wrestle. I had to ask myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was hard for me to ask myself that question for too long." [H/T POST Wrestling]

SKY became the WWE Women's Champion at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair.

What plans WWE has in store for IYO SKY in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen.

