Iyo Sky sends an indirect message to Bayley ahead of their major matches on WWE SmackDown

Iyo Sky took to Twitter to send a message to Bayley ahead of their respective matches on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Sky and Bayley are stablemates in Damage CTRL. The two superstars will feature in respective qualifying matches for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Hours prior to SmackDown, Sky took to Twitter to claim that both she and Bayley will qualify for this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Sky will face Shotzi and Bayley will face 'Michin' Mia Yim, in their respective qualifying matches.

"Both of us #DamageCTRL!!!" wrote Sky

Check out Sky's tweet:

Iyo Sky was praised by Freddie Prinze Jr. for her match against Bianca Belair at Backlash

Iyo Sky still hasn't given up on her hopes of winning a singles championship on the main roster.

A few weeks ago at WWE Backlash, the Japanese sensation was praised by Freddie Prinze Jr. for her match against Bianca Belair at Backlash. In Puerto Rico, Sky was unsuccessful in capturing the RAW Women's Championship.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said:

"Let me tell you right now, they burnt the house down in the very first match. The two women — and the crowd is not equally responsible — but they played a huge part in this match. I didn't think I would love the match as much as I did."

He continued:

"This was, from jump street, these girls owned the crowd. The crowd felt like they were part of the match. IYO let them know that their love was appreciated. But she didn't do it in an, 'aw, shucks,' kind of way, she did it like, 'Yeah, that's right, I'm bada**, and you know it.'"

Do you think both Bayley and Sky will qualify for Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes