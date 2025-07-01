IYO SKY sends a message to Rhea Ripley after their title match is confirmed for WWE Evolution

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 01, 2025 07:18 GMT
Rhea Ripley is next for IYO SKY (Image via WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley is next for IYO SKY (Image via WWE.com)

IYO SKY recently took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley after WWE RAW. It was announced during the show that the two stars will collide for the Women's World Championship at Evolution.

Fresh off her win against Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions, Mami opened this week's episode of the red brand and cut a promo in the ring. Right when she opened up about wanting to move on to other things, The Genius of the Sky made her presence known. The latter stated that she had spoken to Adam Pearce and was informed that she could pick who she wanted to defend the title against at WWE Evolution. She chose Rhea Ripley as her next challenger, and the bout was made official.

After the show, IYO SKY sent out a few photos on X/Twitter and told Mami she'll see her at Evolution.

"It’s OFFICIAL!!!!!!!!! See you at WWE Evolution @RheaRipley_WWE . #WWERaw," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

IYO SKY is still undefeated against Rhea Ripley. The two stars have had five televised singles matches against each other, and the former Judgment Day member did not win a single one. IYO even defeated Rhea and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Israel Lutete
