IYO SKY sends warning to Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair after heated confrontation on WWE RAW

IYO SKY shocked the world when she defeated Rhea Ripley clean in the main event of Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. SKY signed the contract for her WrestleMania match against Bianca on RAW this week which saw an interference from The Eradicator. IYO sent a warning to Bianca and Rhea after their heated confrontation last Monday.

Over the past weeks, tension has been brewing between SKY, Belair, and Ripley. Rhea forcefully signed the Women's World Championship match contract for WrestleMania on this week's RAW. The whole segment ended in a heated brawl. After the show, the Women's World Champion sent a message to the other two stars:

"I promised everyone here I will defend my Championship at WrestleMania. That's why I absolutely have to keep my belt and title. Rhea Ripley, she came back again! Bianca, you are strong. Rhea is also strong. But I AM, THE BEST. Keep your eyes on me," said SKY.

Fans are now expecting a Triple Threat match at 'Mania for the Women's World Championship. It will be exciting to see the build to this match in the upcoming weeks leading up to The Show of Shows.

Rhea Ripley is trying to insert herself into the WrestleMania match

Bianca Belair and IYO SKY were supposed to sign the contract for their WrestleMania match for the Women's World Championship. Everything went on as planned until Rhea Ripley marched to the ring and destroyed both women.

The Eradicator Powerbombed The Genius of the SKY and The EST on a table. She also forcefully signed her name on the contract, trying to insert herself into the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. General Manager Adam Pearce pointed out multiple times that it was not legally binding for him to insert her into the match but Mami was not willing to listen.

It will be interesting to see if Ripley is actually inserted into the World Tilte match in the coming weeks.

