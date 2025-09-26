  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • IYO SKY set for Japan return: Former WWE Women's World Champion confirmed for huge match

IYO SKY set for Japan return: Former WWE Women's World Champion confirmed for huge match

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 26, 2025 06:46 GMT
Former Women
Former Women's World Champion IYO SKY (Image via WWE's Official Website)

The former Women's World Champion IYO SKY is set to return to Japan after a really long time. She is set to face her long-time rival from Japan with whom she has had some great encounters in the past. The star is none other than Marigold Super Fly Champion Mayu Iwatani.

Ad

IYO recently faced Stephanie Vaquer at the WrestlePalooza PLE last week for the vacant Women's World Championship. After an intense bout, La Primera overcame the Genius of the Sky and walked out of Indianapolis as the new Champion.

Following her loss, IYO is now set to return to the land where she became famous. It was announced that IYO SKY will be facing her long-time rival Mayu Iwatani at the upcoming Marigold Grand Destiny event on October 26th in the iconic Ryugoku Kokugikan. The match was made official through X handle of Dream Star Fighting promotion Marigold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Marigold GRAND DESTINY 2025; October 26, 2025 Ryogoku Kokugikan; ◆The Dream Destiny; Mayu Iwatani vs lyo Sky (WWE); #pw_mg; #WWERaw"
Ad

Fans are excited to see IYO SKY back in Japan after so long. It will be interesting to see if she can beat Mayu in their first encounter in nearly 7 years.

IYO SKY got betrayed by the Kabuki Warriors on WWE RAW this week

This week's RAW ended with a shocking betrayal. The Kabuki Warriors turned heel during this week's episode and attacked Rhea Ripley. Ripley and Asuka had a match in the main event of the show which Rhea ended up winning. Following the match, the Empress of Tomorrow laid out an assault on the Eradicator.

Ad

Amidst the chaos, IYO tried to talk to Asuka and stop her from attacking Rhea further. Instead of reasoning with her, Asuka attacked IYO and turned on her. This betrayal caught the fans off guard and left them shocked.

It will be interesting to see what's next for IYO after this heartbreak.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications