IYO SKY set for Japan return: Former WWE Women's World Champion confirmed for huge match

The former Women's World Champion IYO SKY is set to return to Japan after a really long time. She is set to face her long-time rival from Japan with whom she has had some great encounters in the past. The star is none other than Marigold Super Fly Champion Mayu Iwatani.IYO recently faced Stephanie Vaquer at the WrestlePalooza PLE last week for the vacant Women's World Championship. After an intense bout, La Primera overcame the Genius of the Sky and walked out of Indianapolis as the new Champion.Following her loss, IYO is now set to return to the land where she became famous. It was announced that IYO SKY will be facing her long-time rival Mayu Iwatani at the upcoming Marigold Grand Destiny event on October 26th in the iconic Ryugoku Kokugikan. The match was made official through X handle of Dream Star Fighting promotion Marigold.&quot;Marigold GRAND DESTINY 2025; October 26, 2025 Ryogoku Kokugikan; ◆The Dream Destiny; Mayu Iwatani vs lyo Sky (WWE); #pw_mg; #WWERaw&quot;Fans are excited to see IYO SKY back in Japan after so long. It will be interesting to see if she can beat Mayu in their first encounter in nearly 7 years.IYO SKY got betrayed by the Kabuki Warriors on WWE RAW this weekThis week's RAW ended with a shocking betrayal. The Kabuki Warriors turned heel during this week's episode and attacked Rhea Ripley. Ripley and Asuka had a match in the main event of the show which Rhea ended up winning. Following the match, the Empress of Tomorrow laid out an assault on the Eradicator.Amidst the chaos, IYO tried to talk to Asuka and stop her from attacking Rhea further. Instead of reasoning with her, Asuka attacked IYO and turned on her. This betrayal caught the fans off guard and left them shocked.It will be interesting to see what's next for IYO after this heartbreak.