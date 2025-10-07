IYO SKY suffers stunning upset on RAW to former WWE Tag Team Champion

IYO SKY was all by herself on RAW this week, as Rhea Ripley had already made her way to Australia for the promotion of Crown Jewel 20205 in Perth. The former World Champion suffered a shocking defeat, which can be considered a major upset.This week on RAW, Asuka was screaming at Adam Pearce, demanding to make a match between SKY and the other half of The Kabuki Warriors. Pearce made the match official, and it looked like it was going to be tough for Kairi as she didn't want to face her friend. However, Asuka insisted on it, and the match proceeded.In the match itself, Asuka's interference directly led to the finish, where IYO SKY was pinned by former Women's Tag Team Champion, Kairi Sane. This was undoubtedly one of the biggest upsets we've seen on RAW for a minute.Not having Rhea Ripley to help her didn't work out, as immediately after the match, IYO was attacked by Asuka, who then held her up to set up the Insane Elbow.Despite all the reluctance from Kairi Sane, when push comes to shove, she doesn't appear to have a huge issue when it comes to attacking SKY. She perfectly assisted Asuka as per her wishes.That is perhaps why this storyline has gotten a lot of acclaim in recent times. Kairi Sane's performances, in particular, seem to have struck a chord, and she has played her role exceptionally well in the eyes of fans.As for Asuka, she seems to be heading towards her ruthless best again, and we're going to see that even more. It will be exciting to see how this story unfolds. Ripley and SKY have a huge task ahead of them in Perth at Crown Jewel 2025.