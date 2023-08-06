IYO SKY tweets a heartfelt message after winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam, IYO SKY won the Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Former champion Asuka was in action against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match last night. The match concluded with Belair winning the title and becoming the new champion.

However, moments later, SKY made her way to the ring with Bayley as the Damage CTRL duo took out the women on the ramp and in the ring. The Genius of the Sky proceeded to cash in and hit a moonsault on Belair. After pinning The EST, SKY became the new champion.

Taking to Twitter, SKY sent out a heartfelt message after winning her first singles title on the main roster.

"Wanting to become “the best in the world”, he threw away the “best in Japan” position he had at the time and flew to America. I crossed the sea thinking that I was mentally and physically stronger than anyone else, but the wall in the world was so high that I was knocked down in an instant by such arrogance. I tried to say (or rather, said) "I can't do it anymore", but each time I remembered the faces of everyone who cheered me on and managed to endure it. I cling desperately and build up little by little, and in a foreign land, I finally reached number one in the world today. “Being number one in the world” was my dream, but it is definitely thanks to everyone that I was able to make it come true. Everyone in Japan, everyone in America, everyone in the world, thank you so much." wrote SKY (via Google Translate)

Check out SKY's tweet:

IYO SKY became a Damage CTRL member at last year's SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2022 marked the debut of Damage CTRL, as Bayley introduced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as her new stablemates.

Since the debut of the faction, SKY, and Kai have gone on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Damage CTRL has found a notable amount of success on the main roster, however, SKY winning the Women's Championship definitely stands head and shoulders above the rest.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for SKY. There is a possibility that Bayley may betray the newly crowned champion at some point down the road, considering the recent tension between them.

