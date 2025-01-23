Izzi Dame gets called out by male WWE Superstar following her controversial actions; she responds with an interesting message

Izzi Dame was put on notice by WWE Superstar Ridge Holland after she interfered during his match on this week's NXT. Dame's actions cost Holland his NXT North American Championship match against Tony D'Angelo while the referee was distracted by the chaos outside the ring. Dame hit Holland with a big boot, allowing D'Angelo to connect with a spinebuster and get the victory.

On X (fka Twitter), Holland called out Dame for her actions. The latter responded with an interesting two-word message, as she seemed unfazed by Holland's callout.

"Bad Bi**h***," wrote Dame.

Check out Dame's exchange with Holland here.

Since returning to WWE NXT, Holland has been involved in a storyline with Chase U. On the November 19, 2024, edition of NXT, the 36-year-old defeated Andre Chase, forcing Chase U to disband.

Chase and Holland previously held the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, after losing the titles to Fraxiom, Holland attacked the group and betrayed them.

Mark Henry praised Ridge Holland's work on WWE NXT

Ridge Holland has caught the attention of Mark Henry with his latest work on WWE NXT. The former World Heavyweight Champion praised the 36-year-old for his growth.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry praised Holland for his confidence and believes he "found his footing." He said:

"I think the number one thing is his confidence. A lot of times in pro wrestling, if you don't believe in you, how do you expect somebody else to?" Henry pointed out. "He's found his footing. He always looked the part, but he always looked kind of like self-conscious about either how he was looking or how he was sounding."

Holland was a member of The Brawling Brutes during his time on the main roster. The group primarily feuded with Imperium and The Bloodline. The 36-year-old mostly teamed up with Pete Dunne (formerly known as Butch), while Sheamus competed in singles action.

