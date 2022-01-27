Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher signs with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher has re-emerged in combat sports, a new announcement confirmed.

Gallagher, real name Jack Claffey, has been announced as the newest signee to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a bare-knuckle fighting promotion based out of the UK. Claffey has two submission victories as an amateur MMA fighter, coming in 2015 and 2016 respectively, and has legitimate martial arts training.

Jack Gallagher hasn't been seen on WWE TV since 2020 when a Speaking Out allegation of sexual assault saw his run with the company come to an unpleasant end.

Jack Gallagher was regularly featured on 205 Live

Jack Gallagher was signed by WWE in 2016 as part of their re-imagined Cruiserweight division.

Gathering the best talent at 205lbs and below from all around the world, WWE put on the first Cruiserweight Classic tournament, crowning a new champion in TJP and adding segments with distinctive purple ring ropes to every RAW broadcast.

Eventually, WWE gave the Cruiserweights 205 Live, and Gallagher featured most prominently, chasing the Cruiserweight Championship on several occasions. Gallagher also represented the purple brand at the 2017 Royal Rumble Match before Mark Henry eliminated him.

Jack Gallagher made several challenges for the WWE United Kingdom Championship, now called the NXT UK Title, competing unsuccessfully against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne for the gold.

Since his WWE release, Jack Claffey hasn't made any notable wrestling appearances, but his new signing proves he's still committed to combat sports.

Also Read Article Continues below

How do you think Gentleman Jack Gallagher will do in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh