WWE News: Jack Swagger officially released from the WWE

It is now official, Jack Swagger is gone from the WWE...

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 13 Mar 2017, 23:59 IST

Swagger’s entire 10-year pro wrestling career was with the WWE

WWE have just announced via their website that they have come to terms with the release of Jack Swagger. The article officially announcing Swagger’s release carried no other details outside of the effective date of the release being March 13th, 2017.

Jack Swagger has spent his entire pro wrestling career with the WWE. He started in their former developmental territories of Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2006 before making his main roster debut in the WWE reboot of ECW in 2008.

Swagger’s peak in the WWE would come in 2010 when he would win the World Heavyweight Championship, but that was his only world title of his career.

In 2013, Swagger was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drugs. Since that point, he was rarely even seen on television.

After putting him in various small feuds and one-off matches, the WWE have finally released the 6’7” Superstar. Swagger had previously announced on March 1st, 2017 that he had been released from the company.

Swagger had made the announcement on MMA fighter Chael Sonnen’s podcast.

It remains to be seen where Jack Swagger will end up next. He was supposed to compete for WAW this past weekend, but since the WWE hadn’t officially released him yet, he couldn’t participate in the show where he was to take on Alberto El Patron.

Jack was pretty close with Dutch Mantel (aka Zeb Coulter) in the WWE when Dutch managed Jack. Now that Mantel is part of the creative and consulting team at Impact Wrestling, fans can expect that they would be the favourites to land Swagger’s services next.

Swagger was a great talent in the ring, and although he had a speech impediment, he had steadily improved on the microphone as well. He just never evolved into a main event player even after winning the World Championship in 2010 but was still a great mid-carder.

Being a part of The Real Americans was definitely a resurgence in his career, but the faction ended with less fanfare than it should have, and Cesaro was made eventually pushed as a bigger star than Swagger when they broke up.

