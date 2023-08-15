"Jacked up" - Shane McMahon's 19-year-old son impresses fans with his physique

Shane McMahon's son has impressed WWE fans with his physique in his new Instagram post.

Declan James McMahon was born in 2004 and is Shane's oldest son. He won't be walking in his father's footsteps, and he plays for the Indiana Hoosiers NCAA football team.

Declan McMahon recently shared an album on his official Instagram handle featuring a bunch of pictures of himself. It looks like the 19-year-old is lifting weights regularly and is looking in great shape. Check out the post below:

Shane McMahon's son received many responses on his Instagram post, with most fans impressed with his look.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Declan McMahon's new photos.

Shane McMahon's son has previously opened up about a possible wrestling career

Last year, Declan McMahon spoke with Indy Star and opened up about the possibility of him wrestling for WWE somewhere down the line.

Declan's comments hinted that he hasn't ruled out a potential pro-wrestling career. Here's what he said:

"I've tried it in my house. I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around, I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now, no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do," he said. [H/T Indy Star]

The 19-year-old is 6 ft and weighs 190 pounds. Judging by his recent posts, it seems unlikely that he will be transitioning to a wrestling career anytime soon. Fans of Shane would love to see his son in the ring, though, in the distant future.

Do you see Declan McMahon competing in a WWE ring somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here