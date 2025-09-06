Jacob Fatu confirms new alliance with former World Heavyweight Champion after missing WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu was absent from this week's WWE SmackDown. However, one man who didn't miss this week's show in Chicago was Damian Priest.Priest was in action against Aleister Black in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Fatu teamed up with AJ Styles in a dark match after SmackDown went off the air, as the duo faced The New Day.On social media, Priest shared a photo with The Samoan Werewolf. He and Fatu were seen chilling together outside the squared circle.&quot;#yadadawepa Great brother! @jacobfatu_wwe,&quot; wrote Priest.Check out Priest's photo on X:Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion. Since moving to SmackDown, he has briefly been involved in the United States Championship picture when Fatu held the title.At Backlash 2025, Fatu successfully defended the US Title against Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match.Jacob Fatu lost the WWE United States Championship at Night of Champions 2025Jacob Fatu lost the WWE United States Championship at the Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event. He was defeated by Solo Sikoa, with the help of his newly formed MFT faction. The group includes JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga.Fatu unsuccessfully challenged Sikoa for the title at SummerSlam in a Steel Cage Match. The former Tribal Chief successfully retained the title, but not without controversy, as the MFT played a huge role in making sure that their leader retained the title over The Samoan Werewolf.In recent weeks, Fatu has been teaming up with Jimmy Uso. However, with Jimmy moving to RAW, where he recently helped his brother Jey Uso against The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Fatu could find himself outnumbered against the MFT.With Priest and Fatu bonding outside the ring, the former World Heavyweight Champion could help The Samoan Werewolf out on the blue brand.