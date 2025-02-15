Jacob Fatu confronts Solo Sikoa; huge tensions in Bloodline allows another big star to win

Solo Sikoa was once again involved in the main event of SmackDown as Jacob Fatu looked to secure the second-last spot in the Elimination Chamber match. However, a huge misunderstanding in The Bloodline allowed another big star to secure the win.

The main event of SmackDown this week saw Jacob Fatu take on arch-nemesis Braun Strowman and ex-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to determine the second-last spot in the Elimination Chamber match two weeks from now.

The insane finish saw Solo Sikoa interfere, only for Cody Rhodes to hijack his intentions. This led Damian Priest to take out Jacob Fatu, while Cody took Solo Sikoa out in an act of revenge. This led to Damian Priest beating Braun Strowman to secure that all-important spot in Toronto.

In the end, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest shook hands, and they seemed to understand how their cooperation benefited one another. Priest, in particular, benefited from Cody's interference.

This week on SmackDown, Solo seemed to be on the back foot. He teased a character change and told Jacob that he loved him, but Fatu walked away in response.

This certainly won't help, and Solo will feel as though he let Fatu down again. It will be interesting to see how the Samoan Werewolf responds.

