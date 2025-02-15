  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Jacob Fatu confronts Solo Sikoa; huge tensions in Bloodline allows another big star to win

Jacob Fatu confronts Solo Sikoa; huge tensions in Bloodline allows another big star to win

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 15, 2025 04:41 GMT
Will tensions rise? (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)
Will tensions rise? (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)

Solo Sikoa was once again involved in the main event of SmackDown as Jacob Fatu looked to secure the second-last spot in the Elimination Chamber match. However, a huge misunderstanding in The Bloodline allowed another big star to secure the win.

Ad

The main event of SmackDown this week saw Jacob Fatu take on arch-nemesis Braun Strowman and ex-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to determine the second-last spot in the Elimination Chamber match two weeks from now.

The insane finish saw Solo Sikoa interfere, only for Cody Rhodes to hijack his intentions. This led Damian Priest to take out Jacob Fatu, while Cody took Solo Sikoa out in an act of revenge. This led to Damian Priest beating Braun Strowman to secure that all-important spot in Toronto.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

In the end, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest shook hands, and they seemed to understand how their cooperation benefited one another. Priest, in particular, benefited from Cody's interference.

This week on SmackDown, Solo seemed to be on the back foot. He teased a character change and told Jacob that he loved him, but Fatu walked away in response.

This certainly won't help, and Solo will feel as though he let Fatu down again. It will be interesting to see how the Samoan Werewolf responds.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी