Jacob Fatu destroying current WWE champion at WrestleMania 41 needs to happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has been booked as an unstoppable force since making his WWE debut last year. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Samoan Werewolf should get his shining moment at WrestleMania 41 and destroy LA Knight to win the United States Championship.

Jacob Fatu was in action on WWE SmackDown last night, where he defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match to become the number one contender for the United States Championship. He will face LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 4.1. The Megastar also looks to be on a great run, as he defeated Jacob's stablemate Tama Tonga on the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo noted that LA Knight is a "one-trick pony" and should get destroyed by the Samoan Werewolf at WrestleMania 41.

"I think they got to make Jacob Fatu. Listen, man, LA Knight, he’s been there a while. I hate to say one trick pony, but he’s a one trick pony. He’s had his run. I think it needs to be Fatu’s shining moment, and I think he needs to destroy Knight. Remember what Jake Roberts did to Ricky Steamboat. I think that’s what Fatu needs to do to LA Knight." [From 34:20 onwards]

Jacob Fatu has not been pinned since making his WWE debut. The Samoan Werewolf has also been dealing with dissension within his faction, as he and Solo Sikoa seem to be at odds. Solo cost Jacob a chance to challenge for the United States Championship a few weeks back. However, the powerhouse has managed to bounce back and earn another shot at the title.

