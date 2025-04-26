  • home icon
Jacob Fatu destroys 2 former Champions on SmackDown; Fatal-4-Way teased for his first US Title defense

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 26, 2025 02:37 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Jacob Fatu on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: Netflix's stream)

Jacob Fatu is all gas and no brakes, as he likes to put it. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, he took out two former Champions as a Fatal-4-Way match was seemingly teased for his first title defense.

On the first SmackDown post-WrestleMania, Jacob Fatu snatched the mic from Solo Sikoa and was interrupted by the man he dethroned at WrestleMania - LA Knight. Drew McIntyre also came out, and it set up a huge clash between Knight and McIntyre to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship.

The match was interrupted by Damian Priest, causing a DQ/no contest. Priest was looking for revenge against McIntyre and sent him through a table. However, as he confronted LA Knight, Jacob Fatu launched himself into both men and took out the former Champions by himself, standing tall as WWE teased a Fatal-4-Way match for the US Title between Fatu, Priest, Knight, and McIntyre.

That would certainly be a blockbuster match for Backlash 2025. Fatu is on fire right now and ,he's firing on all cylinders. The crowds seem to love him, and he seems like anything but a villain.

However, he is now a target and if he is to face three top stars at once, it will be a massive challenge.

With that said, it's an exciting direction to go in.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

