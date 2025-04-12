Jacob Fatu destroys top WWE champion during the closing stages of SmackDown

Jacob Fatu destroyed LA Knight during the closing stages of this week's WWE SmackDown. Knight teamed up with Randy Orton for a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Ad

The match was set up in the opening moments of the show when Orton once again addressed his situation of being without an opponent for WrestleMania 41. He was initially set to face Kevin Owens, but The Prizefighter was forced to withdraw from the show due to his neck issues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Knight and Orton were victorious in the main event of SmackDown this week. Knight picked up the win after hitting Tonga with the BFT. Post-match, Fatu didn't waste a second in ambushing The Megastar, who was hit by multiple Moonsaults from the top rope.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. He won the titles with Tama Tonga on the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024. However, his reign ended abruptly after Solo Sikoa ordered his former Enforcer to hand the title over to Tonga Loa.

Leading up to WrestleMania 41, Fatu became the #1 contender for the United States Championship after defeating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match on SmackDown. He will try to end Knight's second reign as the United States Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More