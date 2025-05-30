Jacob Fatu is a "future Hall of Famer," says Rikishi; names two WWE stars The Samoan Werewolf must face

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi has put some pressure on Jacob Fatu after calling him a future Hall of Famer. The WWE legend also named two superstars that The Samoan Werewolf needs to face in the future.

Fatu has been sensational ever since making his WWE debut last year. He has captivated audiences with his physicality, agility, and charisma. He has been dominant en route to winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Samoan legend had nothing but praise for The Tribal Wolf. He named Penta and Rey Fenix as two WWE stars who could tell a great story in the ring with Jacob Fatu. Rikishi also explained that having great matches would put Fatu on the path to being a Hall of Famer in the future.

"He can have a good match with Penta. He can have a good match with Rey [Fenix]. I think that can be a good high-flying psychology match. You got the beast versus the high-flyer. But the beast is a good high-flyer too. He can do it all, right? My point is you stick Jacob with the right guys, the right names, and the right angle, [and] you're looking at a future Hall of Famer," Rikishi said. [18:55-19:26]

Jacob Fatu said he would have been fired if he were in WWE early in his career

Speaking with the Toronto Sun recently, Jacob Fatu explained that he would have been fired by WWE if he were there five years ago. The reigning United States Champion admitted that he wasn't ready for the spotlight back then, and his arrival last year was just the perfect time for all parties involved.

"I always say this, people say, 'Jacob, you should have been here five years ago.' 'No, no, no, no, no. Jacob wasn’t ready five years ago, okay?' And I'm just gonna keep it 100. Jacob could have been fired right now if I would've came [sic] in. I think the timing was perfect. When The Bloodline thing stopped, it was like, 'Da*n, where [are] we going?'" Fatu said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Fatu added that he's happy to be part of WWE right now and likes that his career has come full circle with the arrival of Jeff Cobb, now known as JC Mateo, whom he worked with on the independent circuit.

