Jacob Fatu gets slapped by WWE legend backstage on SmackDown to set up a huge match

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 01:34 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Jacob Fatu cut a promo backstage where he responded to the incidents of last week's episode of SmackDown. He was then confronted by a WWE legend, who slapped him across the face.

Last week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu was detained as a "person of interest" in the curious case of Solo Sikoa and the MFT's car crash, which led to the "Infamous" Tonga Loa getting busted open. However, as you probably know by now, it was all a ruse in the end, and Solo got arrested for making a false accusation.

Jacob Fatu was outraged at the thought of going back to jail again (something he has faced in real life) and vowed to get back at Solo. He was confronted by WWE legend The Miz, who slapped him across the face after citing their previous tensions in the build-up to Money in the Bank 2025.

Fatu immediately responded to the slap with a smile, telling him that he would see him in the ring. They would have their match, which was The Miz's first since early May.

The former US Champion Fatu won the match, but suffered a post-match assault despite Jimmy Uso's help.

It seems like the plan to help The Miz backfired for Solo and Co., but they were able to get their hands on their main target, Jacob Fatu.

