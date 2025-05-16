Jacob Fatu has been given a new nickname after Wade Barrett handed him the new label at Backlash. The star has impressed everyone since he arrived in WWE.
At WWE Backlash, Wade Barrett gave him a new title, labelling Jacob Fatu as "Unpinnable." Entering the Fatal Four-way match to defend his United States Championship, Michael Cole pointed out how Jacob Fatu had never been pinned or forced to submit since he arrived in WWE.
Wade Barrett backed up this point and talked about how the star was unpinnable and that no other star needed to pin him to win the match at Backlash and the title.
“That’s why Drew McIntyre’s reaction to this becoming a Fatal Four-way is a little surprising to me. I think the pathway to victory for LA Knight, Damian Priest, and indeed, the Scottish Terminator McIntyre, is that much easier in that they don’t have to pin the current champion, a man who may well be unpinnable.”
Following this, he called him "Unpinnable" Fatu several times, and his prophecy was fulfilled. He was not pinned on the night.
Eventually, none of them succeeded, and Fatu retained his gold and the United States Championship, albeit leaving confused after Solo Sikoa facilitated the arrival of a new faction member – Jeff Cobb.