While Jacob Fatu is clearly shaping up to be a major player in WWE, there is apparently a reason why his push could suffer a setback. Hall of Famer Rikishi recently talked about the rising star, sharing his thoughts on The Samoan Werewolf.

It's evident Jacob Fatu has all the flair and athletic ability one needs to make it big in the Stamford-based promotion. In the short time he has been a part of the roster, the reigning US Champion has already garnered a sizeable fanbase. However, Rikishi thinks his humility could be his undoing in the ring, despite being pushed by Triple H himself.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi explained that Jacob was likely to adjust a little too much with opponents and not present himself as unstoppable even when needed.

He said:

"Jacob's strength is his athletic ability, his talent in the squared circle. His weaknesses, to me, is he is a very humble guy in there. Meaning that when it comes time for him to perform in the squared circle, I can see personally to Jacob say he is a person that he likes, you know... Jacob would possibly or probably give that person (his opponent) a little bit more than he should." [1:26 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks the WWE star could have a troubled future in WWE as well

Jacob Fatu recently defended his United States Title at Backlash in a Fatal Four-Way Match, albeit with some assistance from the debuting Jeff Cobb. However, Fatu apparently did not like the interference.

According to Bill Apter, this could lead to The Samoan Werewolf distancing himself from the Bloodline, which would further lead to complications in his WWE run. The veteran journalist stated the following after the match, taking into account how Jacob did not celebrate his win.

"The Jeff Cobb coming out was really, really an amazing surprise. Nobody expected it at all. I think this is going to turn Jacob Fatu against Solo and the rest of the Bloodline."

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Jacob Fatu in WWE.

