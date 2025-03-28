Jacob Fatu interferes in major WWE title match on SmackDown; unleashes brutal attack

LA Knight defended the United States Championship tonight on WWE SmackDown. Braun Strowman challenged for the title and started the singles match in control.

The Monster of All Monsters beat Knight down in the corner, but the champion battled back and booted him out of the ring. Knight fired up the crowd but turned around directly into a boot to the face from Strowman as WWE SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When WWE SmackDown returned, Knight connected with a Bulldog off the middle turnbuckle and followed it up with some jabs to the face. The Megastar showed off his power and planted Strowman with a Slam before hitting an Elbow Drop in the ring for a two-count.

The action spilled out of the ring, and The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu interfered to end the match via Disqualification. Fatu then planted Strowman with a Samoan Drop on top of the announce table.

Solo Sikoa inadvertently cost Jacob Fatu his chance to become the number one contender for the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. Jacob Fatu hit Strowman with several running Hip Attacks in the corner of the ring after the match. The crowd in London then chanted Fatu's name as he connected with a Moonsault to end the segment.

