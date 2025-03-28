Jacob Fatu interferes in major WWE title match on SmackDown; unleashes brutal attack

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 28, 2025 21:26 GMT
Fatu interfered in a major match on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Fatu interfered in a major match on SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

LA Knight defended the United States Championship tonight on WWE SmackDown. Braun Strowman challenged for the title and started the singles match in control.

Ad

The Monster of All Monsters beat Knight down in the corner, but the champion battled back and booted him out of the ring. Knight fired up the crowd but turned around directly into a boot to the face from Strowman as WWE SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When WWE SmackDown returned, Knight connected with a Bulldog off the middle turnbuckle and followed it up with some jabs to the face. The Megastar showed off his power and planted Strowman with a Slam before hitting an Elbow Drop in the ring for a two-count.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The action spilled out of the ring, and The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu interfered to end the match via Disqualification. Fatu then planted Strowman with a Samoan Drop on top of the announce table.

Solo Sikoa inadvertently cost Jacob Fatu his chance to become the number one contender for the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. Jacob Fatu hit Strowman with several running Hip Attacks in the corner of the ring after the match. The crowd in London then chanted Fatu's name as he connected with a Moonsault to end the segment.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी