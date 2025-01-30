  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Jacob Fatu may not get a World Championship anytime soon; wrestling veteran shares alternate plan (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu may not get a World Championship anytime soon; wrestling veteran shares alternate plan (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jan 30, 2025 16:19 GMT
Jacob Fatu decimated Braun Strowman at Saturday Night
Jacob Fatu decimated Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event [Image credits: WWE.com]

Wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently discussed Jacob Fatu's current push in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf has emerged as the most dominant member of the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Fatu is on a mission to destroy everyone in his path. Braun Strowman faced the Samoan star at Saturday Night's Main Event and paid the price for it. Jacob mercilessly beat the former Universal Champion during their singles encounter, leading to the match being called off.

During this week's Smack Talk episode, Bill Apter detailed that WWE should not push Jacob Fatu into the main event picture immediately. The legendary wrestling journalist felt it would be a mistake to take the Undisputed WWE Title off Cody Rhodes or the World Heavyweight Championship off Gunther in favor of Jacob. He felt the creative team could explore a possible route with the Intercontinental Championship first for The Samoan Werewolf before giving him a World Title reign:

also-read-trending Trending
"I don't think they should take Cody's belt off him for Fatu and I don't think they should take Gunther's belt off him. But I could see him going after the Intercontinental title. I don't know how they would bring that about. But that's something I would like to see." [From 02:24 to 02:37]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

After the brutal showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jacob Fatu on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी