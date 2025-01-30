Jacob Fatu may not get a World Championship anytime soon; wrestling veteran shares alternate plan (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently discussed Jacob Fatu's current push in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf has emerged as the most dominant member of the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

Fatu is on a mission to destroy everyone in his path. Braun Strowman faced the Samoan star at Saturday Night's Main Event and paid the price for it. Jacob mercilessly beat the former Universal Champion during their singles encounter, leading to the match being called off.

During this week's Smack Talk episode, Bill Apter detailed that WWE should not push Jacob Fatu into the main event picture immediately. The legendary wrestling journalist felt it would be a mistake to take the Undisputed WWE Title off Cody Rhodes or the World Heavyweight Championship off Gunther in favor of Jacob. He felt the creative team could explore a possible route with the Intercontinental Championship first for The Samoan Werewolf before giving him a World Title reign:

"I don't think they should take Cody's belt off him for Fatu and I don't think they should take Gunther's belt off him. But I could see him going after the Intercontinental title. I don't know how they would bring that about. But that's something I would like to see." [From 02:24 to 02:37]

After the brutal showdown at Saturday Night's Main Event, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jacob Fatu on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

