Jacob Fatu reacts to R-Truth's WWE release after they were seen together on his final show; sends the veteran a message

Jacob Fatu sent a message to R-Truth after WWE released him. The veteran announced his departure on social media.

Fatu and Truth were part of a backstage segment this past Friday, alongside Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. Last Friday's SmackDown also seemingly turned out to be Truth's final WWE appearance.

On X/Twitter, The Samoan Werewolf sent a four-word message to the veteran superstar, reacting to his release.

"Love ya big bruh," wrote Fatu.

The segment between R-Truth and The Bloodline led to a singles match between Truth and Mateo. Post-match, Solo Sikoa and Mateo launched an assault on the 53-year-old superstar, but he was saved by Jimmy Uso.

Truth was also in action against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event. He lost the non-title match after Cena briefly hesitated and refused to hit Truth with the Undisputed WWE Title, but ended up hitting him with a low-blow for the win.

On the other hand, Fatu is also signed to SmackDown and was in action this past Friday. He faced Carmelo Hayes and Andrade in a Triple Threat Match. The reigning United States Champion failed to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

