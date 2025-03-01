Jacob Fatu's title opportunity gets stolen by major WWE star on SmackDown 

Jacob Fatu took on Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight in a triple threat match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to determine who would challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. He came close to winning the match, but it was taken from him at the last second.

The Megastar went after The Samoan Werewolf immediately after the bell rang. Carmelo attacked LA Knight, and the latter spiked Jacob with a bulldog, but he no-sold it. LA power-slammed Hayes and followed it up with a leaping elbow. Fatu drove Melo into the apron and sent Knight into the barricade.

The Bloodline member tossed Carmelo Hayes across the ring and hit LA Knight with a running hip attack. Melo planted Jacob Fatu with a springboard DDT but the latter no-sold it. He drove the former into the mat with a pop-up Samoan Drop.

Melo hit both stars with the First 48 and nailed Fatu with a springboard crossbody to the announce table. He hit LA Knight with Nothing But Net, and Jacob Fatu broke the pin with a Swanton Bomb. Fatu spiked Melo with an impaler DDT and hit a moonsault. He went for the cover, but LA Knight dragged him out of the ring. The Megastar pinned Hayes and won the match.

