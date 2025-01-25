Jacob Fatu's unstoppable rise to the top; wrestling veteran feels he will "destroy" former Universal Champion (Exclusive) 

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about the upcoming encounter between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman. The two stars are set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Bloodline kept Strowman out of action with a brutal attack previously. However, once The Monster of All Monsters returned, he went straight after the faction for retribution. This pitted Braun against Jacob Fatu. WWE made the match to have the two behemoths face off at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter discussed the upcoming encounter between Fatu and Strowman, calling it a major attraction for fans. He highlighted Fatu's unique character and added that it made him one of the best old-school Samoan heels in the company. Sportskeeda's senior editor felt that despite an initial volley from Strowman, The Samoan Werewolf would prevail in the match and elevate himself to the main event picture with a convincing win.

"This is one of the real draws. I think Braun Strowman is in a mindset that he's gonna be a victim in this one. Jacob Fatu goes back to the old-school, crazy Samoan character who's not all there. He's totally nuts in the ring. I think this is going to be, after Braun Strowman is winning toward the beginning, Jacob is gonna click and he's gonna destroy Braun Strowman. I think it's going to move Fatu up another level to a championship match and maybe down the line, a championship reign. He's their best heel I've seen in a long time." [From 2:07 onwards]

This week on SmackDown, Jacob Fatu sent a message to the former Universal Champion Strowman, as he decimated LA Knight. Knight was victorious against Tama Tonga in a singles encounter but the star didn't have the chance to celebrate as The Samoan Werewolf destroyed him following the match.

