Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania 41 match officially confirmed on SmackDown

Jacob Fatu went to war against Braun Strowman on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown and came out the Last Man Standing. As a result, his WrestleMania 41 match, where he will make his debut at The Grandest Stage of Them All, is now confirmed.

Ad

On the latest episode of the Friday night show, the marquee advertised match was a Last Man Standing between Fatu and Strowman. As you probably know, they've been going at it for a little while now, and the US Title contendership was on the line. When Strowman challenged for the title, he was attacked by Fatu, causing a DQ.

With The Samoan Werewolf narrowly defeating The Monster of all Monsters in an all-out war, he secured his spot against LA Knight for the United States Title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

This will mark Fatu's debut at The Showcase of The Immortals. While some assumed that it would lead to a match against Solo Sikoa, this is a pleasant surprise.

To see Fatu challenging for a title at WrestleMania just ten months into his run is nothing short of magnificent, and he will be the firm favorite against LA Knight.

Expand Tweet

It was a defining victory for The Samoan Werewolf, who will now be chasing gold for the first time in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More