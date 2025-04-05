Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania 41 match officially confirmed on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:58 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The Samoan Werewolf is on his way to WrestleMania 41 (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Jacob Fatu went to war against Braun Strowman on the April 4, 2025, episode of SmackDown and came out the Last Man Standing. As a result, his WrestleMania 41 match, where he will make his debut at The Grandest Stage of Them All, is now confirmed.

On the latest episode of the Friday night show, the marquee advertised match was a Last Man Standing between Fatu and Strowman. As you probably know, they've been going at it for a little while now, and the US Title contendership was on the line. When Strowman challenged for the title, he was attacked by Fatu, causing a DQ.

With The Samoan Werewolf narrowly defeating The Monster of all Monsters in an all-out war, he secured his spot against LA Knight for the United States Title at WrestleMania 41.

This will mark Fatu's debut at The Showcase of The Immortals. While some assumed that it would lead to a match against Solo Sikoa, this is a pleasant surprise.

To see Fatu challenging for a title at WrestleMania just ten months into his run is nothing short of magnificent, and he will be the firm favorite against LA Knight.

It was a defining victory for The Samoan Werewolf, who will now be chasing gold for the first time in WWE.

