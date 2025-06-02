Jacob Fatu sends emotional reminder to R-Truth, reveals unknown relationship behind the scenes

Jacob Fatu is one of the newest additions to WWE and has been strongly pushed on the SmackDown brand alongside Solo Sikoa over the past year.

While Fatu has been working as the United States Champion on SmackDown, R-Truth has been over on RAW and has been one of the most entertaining parts of the show. It seems that despite being on opposite brands, Truth was able to help Fatu and give him the love and knowledge that he needed whenever he came to him, something he has since revealed on social media.

Fatu also reminded Truth of why they do the job that they do, and it is so that their kids don't have to see the life that they came from. Truth spent some time in prison before he was able to find wrestling and turn his life around. Over the past three decades, he has mastered his craft and been able to leave that life behind him.

It seems that Fatu also had some of the same issues and saw Truth as an inspiration to help him push forward into a new career.

Jacob Fatu has some of his own issues on-screen on WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu may see R-Truth as family, but he is having a whole host of issues with his family at the moment. It was because of Solo Sikoa that he lost his chance to be part of his first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match this past week on SmackDown.

Fatu and Sikoa have already teased having a problem and splitting, since he now has JC Mateo in his corner, but this could be the final straw since Fatu wanted in that ladder match. Instead, it was Andrade who qualified when he was able to take advantage of the distraction and pin Carmelo Hayes.

