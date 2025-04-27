Jacob Fatu sends heartwarming message to Naomi following WWE SmackDown

Naomi came up short at WrestleMania 41, while Jacob Fatu picked up perhaps the biggest win of his career when he became the United States Champion. Fatu then made it clear that he was no longer under the control of Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown and has since sent a message to Naomi.

Ad

Naomi, the wife of Jimmy Uso, is considered family by Jacob Fatu and while speaking on the Club 520 podcast, he praised her as his "sister."

"Hey, bruh, shout out to my sister Naomi, man, I mean, bruh, she one of the realest cats ever up in there doing it.” (10:26 - 10:31)

Ad

Trending

Naomi refuses to sit back on her loss from WrestleMania and while Jade Cargill believed that her issues with the former SmackDown Women's Champion were now over, Naomi arrived to make it clear that they were not.

Naomi attacked Cargill mid-way through her match with Tiffany Stratton and sent a clear message before Nia Jax then made her return and opted to go after the WWE Women's Champion as well.

Jacob Fatu has made quite the impression in WWE over the past few months

Praise has come thick and fast for Jacob Fatu over the past few months as he climbed the ladder in WWE and proved that he's one of the most unique wrestlers in the world.

Ad

Ad

Fatu is working as a heel, but it's clear that he has already done enough to become a firm fan favorite and WWE is now just waiting to pull the trigger on a face turn for the former New Bloodline member.

As United States Champion, it seems that Fatu has several challengers heading his way and could be one of the featured stars on SmackDown in the coming months, while also playing a key role in the Backlash Premium Live Event in just two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More