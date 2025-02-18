Jacob Fatu sends a message to star who's being called female version of him

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu seems quite impressed with the work of a fellow real-life Bloodline member. Penina Tuilaepa recently cut an intense promo in front of The Undertaker and other legends on WWE LFG and Fatu sent her a message of approval on X.

Penina Tuilaepa is a real-life Bloodline member who is an excellent mic worker. She cut a promo on WWE LFG that left the veterans impressed, and the clip quickly went viral on X. Interestingly, Penina recently reposted a fan's post claiming she's the female version of Jacob Fatu.

Penina's tweet highlighting the promo came to Fatu's notice, and he couldn't help but send her a message of approval.

Check out his post below:

WWE Hall of Famer says Jacob Fatu was a liability not too long ago

Earlier this year, WWE legend Mark Henry talked about Fatu's rise during an episode of Busted Open. Henry said he begged WWE to sign Fatu a long time ago. Check out his full comments below:

"I begged before I left the WWE — you gotta bring him in. But he was in so much trouble. He was a liability. Jacob Fatu is real. He will punch you in the face and talk about your mama at the same time. That's a bad dude. Bad dude. And then I got to AEW — guys, whatever you do, you gotta bring Jacob in here. That didn't happen. Everything happened for a reason," Mark Henry said.

Fatu has had one of the greatest rookie years in WWE history, and he's incredibly popular among fans today. Many fans consider him a future Undisputed WWE Champion. With WrestleMania 41 approaching, one wonders what WWE CCO Triple H has in store for Fatu. Fans would love to see him compete in a high-stakes match at The Show of Shows.

