  Jacob Fatu sends a message to star who's being called female version of him

Jacob Fatu sends a message to star who's being called female version of him

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 18, 2025 03:53 GMT
Fatu; Penina seen hanging out with her friend (via WWE
Jacob Fatu is part of the Bloodline (via WWE's website and star's Instagram)

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu seems quite impressed with the work of a fellow real-life Bloodline member. Penina Tuilaepa recently cut an intense promo in front of The Undertaker and other legends on WWE LFG and Fatu sent her a message of approval on X.

Penina Tuilaepa is a real-life Bloodline member who is an excellent mic worker. She cut a promo on WWE LFG that left the veterans impressed, and the clip quickly went viral on X. Interestingly, Penina recently reposted a fan's post claiming she's the female version of Jacob Fatu.

also-read-trending Trending

Penina's tweet highlighting the promo came to Fatu's notice, and he couldn't help but send her a message of approval.

Check out his post below:

WWE Hall of Famer says Jacob Fatu was a liability not too long ago

Earlier this year, WWE legend Mark Henry talked about Fatu's rise during an episode of Busted Open. Henry said he begged WWE to sign Fatu a long time ago. Check out his full comments below:

"I begged before I left the WWE — you gotta bring him in. But he was in so much trouble. He was a liability. Jacob Fatu is real. He will punch you in the face and talk about your mama at the same time. That's a bad dude. Bad dude. And then I got to AEW — guys, whatever you do, you gotta bring Jacob in here. That didn't happen. Everything happened for a reason," Mark Henry said.

Fatu has had one of the greatest rookie years in WWE history, and he's incredibly popular among fans today. Many fans consider him a future Undisputed WWE Champion. With WrestleMania 41 approaching, one wonders what WWE CCO Triple H has in store for Fatu. Fans would love to see him compete in a high-stakes match at The Show of Shows.

Edited by Neda Ali
