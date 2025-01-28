Jacob Fatu is sent a message by WWE legend after he broke major rule: "YOU listened"

Jacob Fatu has been a force to be reckoned with in WWE. The star took matters into his own hands after Solo Sikoa left without saying a word. Now, a WWE legend has sent him a message.

He faced Braun Strowman in a match at Saturday Night's Main Event, and during the bout, hit The Monster of All Monsters with multiple hip attacks in the corner until he was bleeding. He threw away the referee who tried to stop him, resulting in the match being called off. In the process, he broke a major rule as superstars are strictly prohibited from putting their hands on match officials. The star then hit multiple moonsaults until the bleeding Strowman could hardly breathe. Now Rikishi has sent him a message.

Rikishi praised Fatu, saying that he had arrived and gone viral. He heard the crowd yelling the Fatu name, something he appreciated. He added that The Samoan Werewolf had listened, learned, and done the hard work. The WWE legend finished off by saying that he was proud of the star.

"Jacob Fatu has ARRIVED #SNME #Viral #wwe #GodNeverMiss The crowd yelling our last name FATU FATU FATU get it Jacob !! YOU listened , learned and did the work look at YOU now !! #wrestlingSuperstar #Proud of you Jake stay the course !! @jacobfatu_wwe."

Fatu is yet to respond to the Hall of Famer's praise.

