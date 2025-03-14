Jacob Fatu sets up massive WrestleMania match with brutal WWE SmackDown attack

A major six-man tag team match kicked off this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand aired live from Barcelona, Spain.

United States Champion LA Knight kicked off this week's episode of WWE SmackDown to a thunderous ovation. The Megastar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura last week on the blue brand to capture the United States Championship for the second time. Knight noted that it was the first-ever SmackDown in Barcelona and got an incredible reaction from the crowd.

The crowd loudly chanted "you deserve it!" at Knight before he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso. The champion said that Uso was desperate and that the only way to start his road to WrestleMania was to challenge Knight for the title.

Solo Sikoa then interrupted and claimed that Jacob Fatu deserved a shot at the title. Uso claimed Sikoa was a failure for losing the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns earlier this year on WWE RAW. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga then beat Knight and Uso down before Braun Strowman rushed the ring. The Monsters of All Monsters cleared the ring as the babyfaces stood tall.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed up and announced a six-man tag team match. Strowman got Tama Tonga isolated in the ring and planted him with a Running Powerslam for the pinfall victory.

However, Solo Sikoa attacked Strowman after the match and a brawl broke out. Fatu attacked Strowman and hit him with a Moonsault. The Samoan Werewolf hit two more Moonsaults in the middle of the ring and then tackled Strowman through the barricade to end the segment.

It will be interesting to see if Strowman and Fatu square off at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

