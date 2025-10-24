Jacob Fatu spotted with other real-life Bloodline members after being written off WWE TV

Jacob Fatu was written off WWE television on last week's episode of SmackDown. After the show, he caught up with his Bloodline family members, including his brother Journey Fatu.Fatu was advertised for a match against Drew McIntyre in the main event of SmackDown. Despite reports suggesting that The Samoan Werewolf had suffered an injury, WWE continued to hype up the match between him and McIntyre, until the very last minute when he was ambushed by a mystery attacker backstage. Fatu was replaced by Cody Rhodes in the main event, who intentionally got himself disqualified against McIntyre after smacking him across the face with the Undisputed WWE Championship.On Instagram, Reno Anoa'i shared glimpses of the Bloodline family dinner after SmackDown and sent a heartfelt message.&quot;Hearts are full. I remember when we were kids, my dad would be meeting up a his brothers after their shows here. Me and Hammie would be chillin in the hotel lobby while dad caught up w his brothers Unko Jr (rikishi), Unko Matt (Rosey 3Min Warning) Unko Eki (Umaga), even now Uncle Joe (Roman Reigns). And now the next generation is continuing that tradition. Thankful for my brothers, @jacopfatu &amp; @journey_fatu happy we had time for dinner after Smackdown tonight. Real childhood, we grew up one band one sound tight. This is TK &amp; Le’apai 2.0😂Love my family. ia outou fealofani, our family’s mantra from Papa &amp; Grandma We are boldly &amp; loudly living this out🤍🩸WWE’s “bloodline” is our BLOODLINE. So proud of our family. God bless our brothers in the ring ANOA’I STRONG #JacobFatu #JourneyFatu #Ucesmash #HammieAnoai &amp; The GOAT Reno🥴😂God bless our family today and always!&quot; wrote Reno.Check out Reno's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacob Fatu enjoyed a title run in 2025Jacob Fatu won his first singles championship in WWE in 2025, capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania by dethroning LA Knight. His reign ended at the hands of Solo Sikoa, whom he had betrayed earlier in the year.Sikoa, who introduced his new faction, THE MFT, defeated Jacob Fatu at Night of Champions 2025 to win the US Championship. Fatu is expected to sit on the sidelines for quite some time. We wish him a speedy recovery.