  Jacob Fatu suffers another loss on WWE SmackDown after Bloodline member gets pinned by former world champion

Jacob Fatu suffers another loss on WWE SmackDown after Bloodline member gets pinned by former world champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:57 GMT
Jacob Fatu is the Samoan Werewolf (Image via WWE on Instagram)
Jacob Fatu is the Samoan Werewolf (Image via WWE Japan on Instagram)

Jacob Fatu was in action on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, as he teamed up with Tama Tonga to take on LA Knight and Damian Priest. The bout was made after The Bloodline confronted The Archer of Infamy during the show.

The fight started before the bell rang, as the babyfaces immediately attacked the heels after entering. The Samoan Werewolf sent The Megastar head-first into the turnbuckle but missed a running hip attack. LA Knight planted him with a back suplex.

The former United States Champion made the hot tag, and Damian Priest took down Tama Tonga several times using a clothesline. He sent Jacob Fatu to the floor and hit Tonga with a flapjack, which was followed by a splash in the corner. He then tossed Tama Tonga onto the announce table and planted Fatu on the desk with a flat liner before sending him into the ring post.

Damian Priest went to Old School and nailed Tama Tonga with a crossbody. He tried to go for the Razor's Edge but Tonga reversed it into a sleeper hold. The heel star spiked Damian with a jumping DDT, and LA Knight sent The Samoan Werewolf over the barricade.

Damian nailed Tama with the South of Heaven to win the match. Jacob Fatu lost two back-to-back matches, as Braun Strowman beat him last week via DQ at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Edited by Angana Roy
हिन्दी