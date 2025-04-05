Jacob Fatu has been presented as a monstrous heel since joining WWE. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that The Samoan Werewolf needs to become a babyface, judging by the crowd reaction he has been getting.

Jacob Fatu debuted as a member of The Bloodline in June last year. While he showed loyalty to Solo Sikoa for several months, things changed between the two after the latter lost The Tribal Combat Match to Roman Reigns. WWE has been teasing dissension between the two over the last few weeks. Nonetheless, Fatu is currently focusing his attention on the United States Championship as he will face LA Knight for the title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that Jacob Fatu mostly gets positive reactions from the crowd, and thus, WWE needs to turn him babyface.

"He’s supposed to be the bada*s. And they are having him go there for 10 minutes, they go 10 minutes, they go 12 minutes or a little longer. That’s killing him. If fans like him, and they listen to the fans, don’t go against them. They are the ones telling you what to do. I think they need to take him and turn him babyface." [From 34:55 to 35:26]

Check out the video below:

The Samoan Werewolf was in action on SmackDown last night, where he defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. He also became the #1 contender for the United States Championship with the win.

