The legendary Pat Patterson passed away last week. Patterson was the first ever Intercontinental Champion in WWE before transitioning into a major backstage role after his retirement as a competitor. Patterson was also the brains behind the Royal Rumble match as well one of Vince McMahon's closest confidants.

The Mountie compares Pat Patterson to Owen Hart

'The Mountie' Jacques Rougeau was the first guest on SK Wrestling's Inside Skoop, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Jacques Rougeau and Chris discussed the life and career of Pat Patterson. Rogeau paid tribute to Patterson and the many decades of his life he had given to pro wrestling:

"Everybody knows Pat Patterson as the right-hand man to Vince McMahon but he did so many things in the business. How many years he put in the business, my god, he must have put 60 years in the business, I think."

Rougeau also commented on how integral Pat Patterson was backstage in WWE following his in-ring career:

"If Vince needed a question asked or something done, it was Pat Patterson."

Jacques Rougeau went on to compare Pat Patterson to the late Owen Hart, saying that both WWE legends were amazing human beings. Rougeau recalled how Pat sometimes came down to the dressing room to give the wrestlers a pep talk before the show began:

"Pat was a guy who was so.. .you know, who I'd compare him to... I'd compare him to Owen Hart. He was such a nice guy. I don't mean as a worker, I mean as a person. He was so nice, he was always kidding around. He'd come up to the dressing room and he'd lift everybody up 'come on boys, come on, we've got to give them a good show tonight' and in Montreal he's an icon."

Advertisement

Pat Patterson had a legendary career both inside the ring and later on as a major figure backstage in the WWE. Last week's episode of SmackDown saw a tribute match to Pat Patterson with five former and the current Intercontinental champion competing in a three-on-three tag team match.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling