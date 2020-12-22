Jacques Rougeau discusses how much alcohol Andre the Giant drank (Exclusive)

It is well known that Andre the Giant drank a lot of alcohol throughout his WWE career and towards the end of his life. One of his former WWE co-workers, Jacques Rougeau, has discussed his experiences of watching the former WWE Champion drink alcohol near him on plane rides.

Stories about Andre the Giant drinking excessive amounts of alcohol have become legendary. Hulk Hogan once said that his WrestleMania III opponent drank eight bottles of wine in the space of three hours. He has also claimed that the seven-foot-four Superstar once drank 100 beers in just 45 minutes.

Rougeau, who shared a locker room with Andre the Giant, appeared on the latest edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said the Frenchman would sometimes spend eight hours drinking on flights.

“After a while he started drinking a lot, you know that, so when we were on planes sometimes, we’d start the morning, like an eight-hour flight, and I’d never seen a guy drink like that in my life, Chris. His beers, it was like a pen, holding the bottle like this [holds pen up to camera], taking a sip. It’s too bad because he didn’t want to see people at the end [of his life].”

Rougeau said Andre the Giant could make him feel “like a million dollars” when they played cribbage in the dressing room before WWE shows. However, he also felt awkward around Andre the Giant sometimes, especially when he spoke to fans in a rude way.

Andre the Giant’s WWE exit

Vince McMahon and Andre the Giant

In 1991, Vince McMahon chose not to use Andre the Giant as an in-ring competitor any longer due to concerns about his health.

Two years later, Andre the Giant died at the age of 46 due to heart failure. The WWE icon worked for two other companies, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Universal Wrestling Association, before his death in 1993. He also made an appearance in WCW.

