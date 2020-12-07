On the first episode of SK Wrestling's newest series, Inside Skoop, former WWE (WWF at the time) Intercontinental Champion Jacques Rougeau explained what a Pat Patterson brunch really meant.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently passed away at the age of 79, and the entire wrestling world poured in with heartfelt tributes. While speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone recently, Rougeau also shared an interesting Pat Patterson story.

Pat Patterson had a unique interview style

The Pat Patterson brunch was a reference to the WWE Hall of Famer conducting interviews on a podium. They mostly featured Patterson interacting with the Montreal crowd in French, but they were conducted in a rather distinct style:

"When WWF came to Montreal, Pat had a what you call a brunch. It was called the 'Pat Patterson's brunch'. It would be like the interviews that the guys used to do on the podium during a show, a two-minute, three-minute interview with the talent, and he was so good at that. He was really good, he had this gimmick at the time that he did, which was amazing. People are still talking about it today in the news everywhere, he used to have a guy from the states come in or a foreigner come in and there was French TV here, of course. So we'd all understand what he was saying, except that the talent that would come in wouldn't understand."

Jacques Rougeau would further go on to share an instance regarding the Pat Patterson brunch when Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the guest on Pat Patterson's podium. The story can be heard from the 4:28 mark in the interview.

Pat Patterson's legacy in the pro wrestling business

Last night's celebration of Pat Patterson on SmackDown was a fitting tribute to an absolute legend in the industry. pic.twitter.com/oG0LejfKaX — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 5, 2020

Pat Patterson was one of the most well-established veterans in the industry. His passing away was truly a big loss to professional wrestling.

