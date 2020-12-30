Jacques Rougeau explains why he rejected WWE return (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau has revealed that he has rejected "two or three" offers to make WWE appearances over the last two decades.

Formerly known as The Mountie in WWE, Jacques Rougeau worked for Vince McMahon’s company from 1986 to 1994. He held the Tag Team titles three times with Pierre Ouellet, while he also won the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Jacques Rougeau told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he has boycotted WWE for the last 20 years. He explained that he would have felt uncomfortable running family shows in Montreal if those same fans watched him using steel chairs on television.

"I was talking about anti-violence everywhere I was, at schools, at TV shows, everywhere," said Jacques Rougeau. "So how can I go on Vince’s show for one night to pick up 25 grand or 20 grand or whatever, and then I go back to the schools, and they say, ‘Jacques, you say there’s no violence at your shows and I just saw something on TV where you’re getting hit with a chair on your head.’"

Watch today’s edition of Inside SKoop in the video above. Jacques Rougeau also discussed what happened when he filmed a promo with Hulk Hogan before their famous match in 1997.

Jacques Rougeau turned down a WWE GM role

The McMahon family removed the General Manager positions in December 2018

Jacques Rougeau said WWE once invited him to work as the General Manager for a show in Calgary. Another Canadian Superstar, Bret Hart, would also have appeared at the event.

The former Intercontinental Champion turned down the offer because he did not want to harm the relationship that he had with schools and his fans.