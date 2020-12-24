Jacques Rougeau on the one WWE Superstar Andre the Giant disliked (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau (fka The Mountie in WWE) has confirmed that Andre the Giant did not like another larger-than-life Superstar during his era, Big John Studd.

Rougeau, who worked for WWE from 1986 to 1994, shared a locker room with Andre the Giant and Big John Studd. It has often been said that seven-foot-four Andre did not get along with other Superstars who were portrayed as giants.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Rougeau said on Inside SKoop that Andre was jealous of six-foot-10 Studd.

“I don’t know how it finished, maybe you heard about it,” Rougeau said. “Big John Studd, you heard of the feud they had, those two? I think Andre was a little jealous of Big John Studd being so big, so I think there was a little heat there. ‘You’re stepping into my gimmick there, Big John!’”

According to wrestling stats database cagematch.net, Andre the Giant and Big John Studd were involved in 166 matches together between 1979 and 1989. A total of 11 singles matches took place on television, including the $15,000 Bodyslam Challenge at the first WrestleMania event.

Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd

The aforementioned WrestleMania match between Andre the Giant and Big John Studd is the two Superstars’ most famous encounter.

Andre the Giant won the match by bodyslamming Big John Studd, meaning he earned $15,000 and he did not have to retire. The Frenchman celebrated by throwing money into the crowd.