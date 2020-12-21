Often called the 'Eighth Wonder of the World', Andre the Giant was one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling. When Andre first came over to North America, he wrestled in Canada. 'The Mountie' Jacques Rougeau knew Andre since he was young and had a close relationship with him.

Jacques Rougeau discusses his experience playing cards with Andre the Giant backstage

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Candian wrestling legend 'The Mountie' Jacques Rougeau opened up about Andre the Giant. Rougeau revealed how he and Andre the Giant played cards backstage to kill time:

I played a lot of cards in the dressing room. I was one of those guys who enjoyed killing time. I played mostly crib with Andre, it was Cribbage but we also played nine. Nine was a good game we played up in the northern parts. But crib is the great... that's what he was known for. Me and Andre we used to play crib all the time since I was 18 years old.

Jacques Rougeau also spoke about how, when he worked in smaller territories, Andre was sometimes booked on big cards as a special attraction. Rougeau spoke about how Andre greeted him backstage to the surprise of the other boys in the back:

It was amazing because when I was doing all the small territories too, that was another thing. He was like Ric Flair. He was a guy that they'd fly in once in a blue moon on a big big card. It's amazing because every time he'd come in dressing room, whatever territory I was in, he'd say 'boss, want to play some Cribbage?' and it was so funny because all the boys, they looked at him like 'wow' and me, I was his buddy.

Andre the Giant became one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling after signing with WWE (then WWF) in 1973. Hulk Hogan bodyslamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania 3 is still one of the most iconic moments in pro wrestling history. After Andre passed away in 1993, WWE created the Hall of Fame and he became the first-ever inductee.

