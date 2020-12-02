Jacques Rougeau was a three-time tag team champion in WWE as well as a former Intercontinental Champion. He also had a brief run with WCW, where he became one of the very few to pin Hulk Hogan clean in the Hulkster's career.

Jacques Rougeau reveals the story behind him pinning Hulk Hogan clean

'The Mountie' Jacques Rougeau was a guest on this week's edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted, hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the show, Jacques Rougeau was asked about his clean win over Hulk Hogan in 1997 at the Molson Center in Montreal.

Jacques Rougeau said that he had no idea he was going over that night. He revealed that Hulk Hogan suggested that Rougeau win the match while they discussed the match in the dressing room. Here's what Rougeau said:

It was amazing. It was in front of all the boys in Montreal when it happened that night. I didn't expect to go over at all. I was just happy to be in the ring with him and I was just hoping that he would make me look good in my hometown before he beat me up. When we got in the dressing room, Harlem Heat was there, a lot of guys were there in the dressing room. Ric Flair and a lot of guys were there and he just came out in front of everybody and he says, 'Well Jacques, what are we doing tonight?'. I started laughing really loud, he got me, it must have been pressure releasing or something. I said, 'Very funny Hulk, very funny, so what do you want to do? How do we do this?' and he said, 'You're the boss'. It was my show, I booked that show. I was still laughing and then I realized that he was serious, that he wanted me to go over. That will be a mystery for many many years. I think that there may have been something with Bischoff that he wanted to prove or who was the boss... there was something that I didn't catch onto that was circumstantial but I guess I was a part of the collateral damage between both of them and I just collected. I went, 'Okay, I'll use the small package if you want' but I said 'I want you to beat me up real bad the whole match'. But we had a great match.

Jacques Rougeau went on to say that 95% of the fans in the arena were cheering for Hulk Hogan when they went out, despite it being in Rougeau's hometown of Montreal. Rougeau said that beating Hulk Hogan clean was a major moment of his career.

