Jacques Rougeau reveals what Roddy Piper was like backstage in WWE (Exclusive)

Jacques Rougeau has given his take on how Roddy Piper behaved behind the scenes during their time in WWE.

Roddy Piper spent 45 years in the wrestling business before he passed away at the age of 61 in 2015. The WWE Hall of Famer influenced many Superstars who have appeared in WWE over the last decade, including CM Punk and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Rougeau discussed his relationship with Roddy Piper.

“He had cold eyes,” Rougeau said. “He wasn’t afraid of anybody, but I never was there when he had an altercation or anything. Actually, to be honest with you, he was so kind to me. When he talked to me, came up to me, a lot like the great Ric Flair, he made me feel like a somebody when I talked to him.”

Jacques Rougeau's thoughts on Chris Jericho and Owen Hart, as well as Roddy Piper.

Please credit SK Wrestling

The Mountie vs. Roddy Piper (WWE Royal Rumble 1992)

Jacques Rougeau worked for WWE for a total of nine years

Two days before the 1992 Royal Rumble, Jacques Rougeau (aka The Mountie) defeated Bret Hart at a WWE live event to win the Intercontinental Championship. Roddy Piper went on to claim the title from Rougeau at the Rumble in a match that lasted five minutes.

Rougeau said he enjoyed working with Roddy Piper, even though he would have liked for the match to be less one-sided.