Jacy Jayne calls out WWE fans after shockingly dethroning Stephanie Vaquer; huge brawl erupts on NXT

Jacy Jayne shocked the world when she dethroned Stephanie Vaquer last week for the NXT Women's Championship. She called out the fans during an in-ring segment on the latest episode of the black and silver brand, and several women got into a brawl.

The Fatal Influence member stated that everyone who hadn't supported her for the last four years couldn't get on the Jacy bandwagon now that she had become champion. She told the crowd to shut their mouth and listen to what she had to say. Jayne expressed that all was right in the universe because Fatal Influence was finally on top where they belonged.

She then reflected on dethroning Stephanie Vaquer, stating that she pulled off the most shocking moment in NXT history, and that she shocked all the fickle wrestling fans. Jacy Jayne stated that while the WWE Universe underrated her for years and called her the third wheel, she worked hard, got better, and stayed ready.

Lainey Reid came out and said she wanted to wait for her turn, but realized that Jacy Jayne was the most beatable champion of all time. Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend came out one by one, as they all wanted a title shot. They got into a brawl at ringside.

