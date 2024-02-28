Jacy Jayne shows off new look on WWE NXT; massive breakup teased

Jacy Jayne just appeared with a new look and teased a massive breakup tonight on NXT.

Since Jayne joined Chase U, she has had difficulty blending into the group. She has tried multiple times to cheat during her matches, but Andre Chase won't let her.

Despite their differences in opinions, Jacy saved Chase U from bankruptcy, and it looked like she had finally mended her ways. She even offered Thea Hail dating advice.

Tonight on NXT, Jacy sported a new hairdo with sleek, straight jet black hair as she spoke with Hail backstage. The latter mentioned how she got advice from Fallon Henley about her relationship with Riley Osborne.

Jacy then stated that Thea Hail used to be a loser. She also called Fallon Henley, Andre Chase, and Duke Hudson losers before taking full credit for saving Chase U.

Expand Tweet

This could be the beginning of Jacy Jayne's breakup from Chase U, as she clearly showed what she thought of the group tonight.

It will be interesting to see what this means for the Andre Chase and Chase U moving forward.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.