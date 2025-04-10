Jade Cargill addresses alleged heat with major WWE name

Jade Cargill was away from WWE after Naomi blindsided her and put her on the shelf for months. The Storm recently addressed the alleged heat between her and Bianca Belair and stated she wants to talk to The EST.

In the weeks leading up to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Jade Cargill was attacked in the parking lot on Friday Night SmackDown. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the prime suspects before Naomi recently revealed it was her. However, Bianca Belair was unaware of the fact and teamed up with The Glow for months in Cargill's absence from television.

In an interview on WWE Deutschland, fans asked The Storm if she patched it up with The EST or if she still had heat with Belair for teaming up with Naomi. The former Women's Tag Team Champion stated she wants to sit down with Bianca Belair and resolve any pent-up feelings or issues. Moreover, she is ready to talk to both her and Naomi together and resolve their issues.

"I think she [Bianca Belair] and I need to have a sit-down and really talk things out. I think that it's very muddy waters right now. I think that she and I are on different paths right now. She's focused on winning the title, and I'm on a path of revenge. But that's something that honestly, she and I do need to sit down and figure out what exactly is going on, especially when I was away. To be frank, all three of us need to sit down and talk, and figure out where we went wrong, and what's going on," Cargill said. [From 27:49 to 28:33]

Check out her comments in the Instagram post below:

WWE announced matches for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 41

Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto was the final stop before WrestleMania 41, with major twists in store for the audience. In the opening contest, Jade Cargill returned to the Stamford-based promotion and incapacitated Naomi moments before the six-woman match.

In the weeks that followed, The Glow revealed that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 to challenge for the Women's World Championship.

However, the women's division on the red brand was filled with shenanigans as Rhea Ripley lost the title to IYO SKY and blamed Belair for causing the distraction. Since then, the three have been involved in a storyline with it culminating in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, management announced a one-on-one contest between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

If you use the quote from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

