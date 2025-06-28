Jade Cargill botches finish of major stakes match at WWE Night of Champions 

Jade Cargill defeated Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions, but it seems that there was an issue with the finish.

Both women were exhausted as it came down to Asuka hitting the Empress Impact, before Cargill reversed the move into Jaded. When Cargill went for the pin, she slipped off Asuka's chest and fell on her back, which in turn brought up Asuka's shoulders.

It's unclear if this was supposed to happen so that the win could be disputed, and Asuka could then push for a match against Iyo Sky. Something similar happened with Randy Orton and Gunther in their King of the Ring match last year, which later allowed Orton to push for a match against Gunther following the show.

It could be the same here if Asuka decides that she wants to push for the fact that the pin wasn't technically legal.

Jade Cargill will now wait for Evolution to see if it is Tiffany Stratton that she is facing at SummerSlam, since she is a SmackDown star, so she has to face the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Of course, there's also the question of whether Naomi will cash in her contract before then.

