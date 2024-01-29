Jade Cargill breaks silence on her confrontation with Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill recently addressed her confrontation with Bianca Belair during the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match.

The former AEW TBS Champion made her WWE in-ring debut this past Saturday at Royal Rumble. She entered the women's Royal Rumble match at number 28, lasting over 11 minutes and eliminating three superstars. The powerhouse came face-to-face with multiple top names. However, her confrontation with Bianca Belair was the one that got the biggest pop from the crowd.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Cargill commented on her face-off with The EST. She claimed the two would make magic whether they square off or align with each other.

"[What about that face-off that you had with Bianca Belair?] I know. I know. I mean, we're gonna see what happens. I think I would rather work with the great Bianca Belair. I think she's phenomenal. I think she's a great representation of the African-American community. And I just, you know, we're gonna make magic whether we work against or together. We're gonna make magic," she said. [0:54 - 1:16]

What did Bianca Belair say about potentially facing Jade Cargill in WWE?

Since Jade Cargill joined the Stamford-based company, many have wanted to see her go head-to-head with Belair. While the former AEW star seems interested in the idea, The EST believes it would eventually happen.

In an interview with ROAR Around The Ring, the former WWE Women's Champion claimed they would have a "banger match."

"I know that in the future, we're going to have a banger match whenever that comes, but the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we are always all for that, and I think she's going to be able to do that 100 percent," Belair said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Cargill has yet to be assigned to any brand. Meanwhile, Belair is an active competitor on SmackDown.

